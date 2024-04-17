Crazy Viral: Sai Pallavi Dancing To Sheila Ki Jawani In Old College Fest Video

Sai Pallavi in a still from the video. (courtesy: saipallavi_CF)

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Sai Pallavi in Ramayan, a throwback video from her college days is going viral on the Internet. In the clip, the star can be seen dancing to the track Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan. The 2010 film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The viral video showcases Sai Pallavi setting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves, imitating Katrina's steps from the hit song. During the performance, she is joined by other college mates, and together, they deliver a wonderful performance. A “filmophile” shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “#SaiPallavi in Sheela ki Jawani song at her College Fest.”

This is not the first time that Sai Pallavi's dance video has gone viral. In January, her sister, Pooja Kannan got engaged. For the festivities, Sai Pallavi wore a cream and yellow saree and looked oh-so-stunning. In a video shared by her fan page, the actress can be seen dancing alongside her family members. And naturally, the video went viral quickly.

Before that, Sai Pallavi's photo went viral, claiming that the actress had been married to director Rajkumar Periyasamy. Various social media pages and fan clubs shared the photo that featured the duo with garlands around their necks. As multiple social media pages claimed that they got married, a segment of internet users re-shared the snap and even congratulated the actor and the director. To clear the air, Sai Pallavi shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that the image was captured at the "puja ceremony" of their upcoming film SK 21. She wrote, “Honestly, I don't care for rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film's pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it's disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”

Sai Pallavi is reportedly playing the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.