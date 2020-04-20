This Throwback Pic Of Shraddha Kapoor Is Too Cute To Miss

"Jab mere khargosh jaise daant the," wrote Shraddha Kapoor

This Throwback Pic Of Shraddha Kapoor Is Too Cute To Miss

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights

  • Shraddha Kapoor shared a post on Monday
  • She posted a throwback picture of herself
  • "Before braces," she wrote
New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor flipped through the pages of her childhood diaries and treated her fans to a throwback photo of herself on Monday. The actress, who every now and then shares old pictures of herself, picked a photo from the time she had teeth like a rabbit (her words not ours). It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shraddha looks beyond adorable in the photograph. She can be seen holding a box in her hand and looking at it with a million-dollar smile on her face. Sharing the picture, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Jab mere khargosh jaise daant the. #BeforeBraces." Check out her throwback photo here:

#BeforeBraces

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Like we said above, Shraddha Kapoor's pitara full of throwback pictures always makes our day. In March, she posted this really cute photo of herself from her childhood and stole our heart. Take a look:

Being home #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Before that, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the actress shared a picture collage featuring herself, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and grandmother Anupama Kolhapure - all three decked in sarees and traditional Marathi ornaments. Check it out:

@shraddhakgalaxy

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has featured in a number of films like Half Girlfriend, ABCD 2, Ok Jaanu, Stree and many more. She was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film hit the screens on March 6. Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in a Luv Ranjan film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Comments
shraddha kapoorshraddha kapoor pics
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com