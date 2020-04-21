This Throwback Pic Of Sanjay Dutt From 1993 Is Pure Gold

Dabboo Ratnani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dabbooratnani )

Highlights Dabboo Ratnani shared a new throwback post on Monday

He shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt

The picture was taken in Mauritius in 1993

Did you know that Sanjay Dutt helped Dabboo Ratnani to launch his career in photography? On Monday, the celerity photographed shared a throwback photo of the actor and revealed the story behind it. The photo was clicked in 1993 when Sanjay Dutt was filming Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut Aatish. In the picture, Sanjay can be seen sporting sunglasses, a gold chain and an earring. Going by Dabboo Ratnani's post, the actor was enjoying deep-sea fishing when the photographer clicked his picture. "This is where it all started. Baba's trust in a kid... launched his photography career. This was shot at an outdoor schedule of the film Aatish, which was Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut in the year 1993. I offered to shoot the film stills for free! It was Mauritius' Independence Day. Sanju Baba planned a deep-sea fishing trip. A night before, I was summoned by Baba to carry my camera for the trip," wrote Dabboo Ratnani while sharing the photo.

In the morning, on purpose, I left my camera bag in my hotel room and pretended that I forgot to carry it! I was reluctant to carry my camera bag as seawater is an enemy of equipment. But Sanju Baba literally went to my hotel room, picked up my camera bag and convinced me by offering a new camera in case mine gets ruined. This picture was shot on a speedboat while Sanju was reeling out a yellow fin tuna. His hair was blowing with the wind and surf was reflecting on his glasses. I was on the upper deck and I noticed this gorgeous visual and pulled out my 70-300mm lens and captured about 20 frames. This particular image was my last 36th frame of my film reel. Sanju Baba loved this picture so much, that he used it on the billboards of Aatish. It was splashed all over! Since then, there's been no looking back for me! Eternally grateful to Sanju Baba," he added.

Take a look at the throwback picture here:

Sanjay Gupta's Aatish also starred Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri. The film also featured Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, and Ram Mohan in pivotal roles. It was the Hindi remake of the 1975 film Deewaar.