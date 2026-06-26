Prince Harry Says William Asked Him To "Pretend I Didn’t Know Him" When He Arrived At Eton

Prince Harry has reflected on one of the most painful moments of his school years, revealing that Prince William's request to keep their distance at Eton College left him heartbroken.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled arriving at the prestigious boarding school in 1998, a year after the death of Princess Diana.

Hoping his older brother would help him settle into the unfamiliar environment, Harry instead says William asked him to “pretend I didn't know him.”

Harry wrote that Eton had become William's sanctuary, explaining that his brother was “forging his own life, and he wasn't willing to give that up.”

While he understood the reasoning, Harry admitted the rejection was deeply painful during an already difficult period.

Sports Became His Refuge

The Duke also described his arrival at Eton as “a profound shock,” saying he struggled both socially and academically after enrolling.

“I was in way, way over my head,” he wrote, adding that sport became his greatest source of comfort.

“Sport held me together,” Harry later told Time in June.

Having grown up playing rugby, football, cricket and polo, Harry said athletics helped him cope with the pressures of school life.

Harry's memories have resurfaced as Eton prepares to welcome another future king. On June 16, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince George will begin attending the prestigious school in September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William.

Though many royal watchers expected the couple would choose a more modern educational path, they ultimately opted for the school that helped shape William.

‘Much-Needed Haven For William'

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that Eton was “a much-needed haven for William” and said the school would provide George with the rigorous education needed for his future role.

Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson added, “Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision,” and twice toured Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College.

However, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that George had “always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.”