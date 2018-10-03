This Pic Of Rannvijay Singha And Daughter Kainaat Is 'Cuteness Overloaded'

Rannvijay Singha with daughter Kainaat. (Image courtesy: rannvijaysingha )

Highlights The picture received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram "Like father, like daughter," commented a fan Rannvijay Singha and Prianka welcomed Kainaat in January last year

VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha's latest Instagram post, featuring his super cute daughter Kainaat is making the Internet happy once again. On Wednesday, Rannvijay treated his Instafam to an oh-so-adorable picture, in which little Kainaat can be seen replicating her father's expressions and we must tell you that her expressions are way too cute to be missed. The picture garnered over 1 lakh likes and the comments section was flooded with remarks such as "Like father, like daughter" and "cuteness overloaded." "This is the cutest picture of the day," read a comment. Another Instagram user wrote: "Too much cuteness in a single frame."

Take a look at the picture here:

Isn't she adorable?

Rannvijay Singha is a doting father and he is often seen documenting his love for Kainaat on social media. A few months ago, Rannvijay shared a picture, in which Kainaat could be seen curled up in his arms. Rannvijay accompanied the picture with a beautiful caption and wrote: "Don't worry about falling Kainaat. What's important is to get up every time you fall. For the time being I'm around, and till Dada is around he'll always catch you."

Check out the picture here:

A few months ago, Kainaat trended big time after pictures from her and Taimur's play date surfaced on social media. We got a glimpse of Taimur and Kainaat's playdate in London, through Ranvijay Singha's wife Prianka Vohra's Instagram stories. In the video that went viral, the duo were seen playing on a see-saw and we also discovered that Kainaat addresses Taimur as "Timbur". So cute!

ICYMI, this is the video you are talking about:

Rannvijay Singha married Prianka Vohra on April 2014 and they welcomed Kainaat in January last year.

Rannvijay Singha is best-known for hosting television reality show MTV Roadies. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He also featured in Bollywood films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM. Rannvijay Singha is currently seen hosting television reality show Splitsvilla alongside Sunny Leone.