This Pic Of Farhan Akhtar And Anusha Dandekar Is The Definition Of 'Cool'

Farhan Akhtar with Anusha Dandekar. (courtesy vjanusha)

Highlights Anusha posted a picture with Farhan Akhtar on her Instagram profile

Farhan and Anusha celebrate their birthdays on January 9

Farhan Akhtar is dating Anusha's sister Shibani Dandekar

VJ Anusha Dandekar, who shares her birthday with actor Farhan Akhtar (on January 9), posted an uber-cool picture with him on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. Anusha Dandekar didn't reveal when or where the photograph was taken but we simply love it. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing together. Anusha looks stunning as ever in a blue outfit, while Farhan can be seen dressed in a fairly casual manner. "9th Jan kids are just cool," Anusha Dandekar captioned her post. Farhan Akhtar is dating Anusha's sister and actress Shibani Dandekar. They frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles.

Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's post:

Both Anusha and Farhan received special wishes from Shibani Dandekar on their birthdays. For boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar shared this picture and she wrote: "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn't know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all... You are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known. Thank you for being all mine... Happy birthday my Foo."

Meanwhile, Shibani wished her sister Anusha on her birthday with these words: "Baby Nush, have a super birthday. You persevered and powered through a difficult year and came out the other side with grace and strength. Do you always and have the best year ahead because you truly deserve it . Love you endlessly and so proud of you! live your best life little sis ... Got your back always."

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted shows like MTV Teen Divas, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School and MTV Supermodel Of The Year among others. She has also starred in films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, to name a few.

Farhan Akhtar's next project is the sports film Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.