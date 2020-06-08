This Pic Of Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor's Pet Dog Will 'Make Everything Better'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy L: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is spending a lot of time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's pet pooches, at least her latest Instagram post say so. On Monday, Alia shared another snippet of her quality time with one of Ranbir's pet dogs and it has our heart. Alia, who is staying with Ranbir, often shares pictures with his dogs on her Instagram profile. In the recent set of pictures, Alia and the pooch can be seen posing for the camera together. Sharing the adorable pictures, Alia wrote an equally adorable caption: "They make everything better," and dropped a heart emoticon. We agree with Alia. Take a look at the pictures here:

Within minutes of posting, Alia's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the post, Alia's Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoticon.

Alia keeps sharing adorable snippets of her and Ranbir's pets on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Alia showed off her photography skills on Instagram with a picture of Ranbir's pet dogs - Lionel and Nido. "Time to show off some photography.. Uff," she wrote. Take a look:

Here's a glimpse of Alia's pet cat Edward. Edward often features on Alia's Instagram profile and on her Instagram stories.

A glimpse of Alia's "love":

The one where Edward posed for Alia. "Beta pose karo," Alia captioned the picture. :

Earlier, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt busted a myth about pets spreading coronavirus. In a statement, Alia said, "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them. There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans. Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection." Read her statement here:

Alia was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Alia has an impressive line-up of films for this year. She has films such as Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi to look forward to.