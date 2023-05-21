This New Pic of Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Is Almost Too Cute

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Another day, another cute picture of Malti Marie, courtesy, her doting mother Priyanka Chopra. On Sunday, global star Priyanka Chopra shared yet another adorable image of her daughter Malti Marie, playing with a toy car. In the image shared, we are given a glimpse of the little one as she holds a little yellow toy car in her tiny hands. Sharing the image, mom Priyanka wrote, "Loving cars. "The photo is too adorable to miss, take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra, who makes it a point to spend some quality time with her daughter, blessed our feeds with an adorable image of herself playing with Malti Marie. In the photo, mom Priyanka is comfortably seated in Malti Marie's play den, dressed in grey casual wear. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Reunited… What do we have here MM (Malti Marie)?”

Take a look at it here:

Priyanka Chopra, who is the ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari, was previously in Venice for the showcase of the 'Mediterranea High Jewlery Collection' of the brand. She was joined by Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the event. Pictures from the event were posted by stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who wrote in her caption, "Indian rose hues for an Indian rose Priyanka Chopra wearing pieces from the new Mediterranea Collection."

Before this Priyanka Chopra had visited Delhi for her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter through surrogacy last year. During an interview with Today.com, Priyanka spoke about the challenging time when Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka described those initial days as “harrowing” and stated that Nick Jonas provided her with strength.