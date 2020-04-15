'This New Normal Is A Gaping Hollow': Shefali Shah, In Coronavirus Lockdown, Writes A Heartfelt Poem

Shefali Shah shared this photo. (courtesy shefalishahofficial)

Highlights Shefali Shah shared a picture on Instagram

She wrote a heartfelt poem

"There aren't traffic jams, no road side stalls," wrote Shefali

Shefali Shah, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to have taken up writing. In her latest Instagram entry, the Delhi Crime actress shared a monochrome picture of herself and wrote a poem on lockdown. In the poem, she described the reality faced by the people as they are confined to their homes. "The bell doesn't ring any more. Nor does the intercom call. There is no wait for the lift and when it comes it is empty. No lift man nor neighbour to smile at. There is no loud chatter of staff, nor the morning sounds of opening newspapers and asking for 3 eggs from the bread and egg seller who comes home, cause we have enough," wrote Shefali. Making a reference to the empty streets, she wrote, "The driver to take the car keys. There aren't traffic jams, no road side stalls, no Rickshaws with blaring music. No loud horns. Bus stops are empty, there are no school busses on the road."

She wrapped her post saying, "Where living with abandon is disinfected. Where carefree is sanitised. Thankfully there's a lot to do. It's a huge distraction and relief. But emotionally there's a chasm that may never be relived of the unknown. This new normal is a gaping hollow, echoing of things that once used to be." She also added the hashtags "one day at a time," "life in the times of corona,""living with COVID-19" and "corona diaries" to her post. Take a look:

The 47-year-old actress has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country using her social media profiles. Take a look:

On the work front, Shefali is best-known for her performances in films such as Mohabbatein, 15 Park Avenue, Dil Dhadakne Do and Commando 2 among others. She was last seen in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where she shared screen space with Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.