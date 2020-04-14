Shefali Shah, Who Is Missing Her Parents, Writes Heartfelt Post

Shefali Shah shared this image. (Image courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Shefali Shah's latest Instagram entry featuring her parents is setting goals for us. The actress, who is currently at home due to nationwide lockdown ,is missing her parents. She shared an adorable picture featuring herself with her parents and wrote a heartfelt post for them. In the picture, the Delhi Crime actress can be seen posing with her parents by her side, as she kisses her mother's forehead. Sharing the picture, Shefali wrote about the time when her husband Vipul Shah got dengue and her parents took care of her kids. "In 2003, Vipul was diagnosed with dengue. His platelets were dropping at a frightening rate and we had to admit him immediately. He was in the hospital for ten days. Each morning and evening we tracked the slow arduous growth of his platelet count. It was slow but finally, he was out of danger and returned home fine. Our boys were 1 year and the little one was all of 4 months. What both of us missed the most while in the hospital was seeing them. Holding them. Obviously kids aren't allowed in the hospital so mom and dad got the boys under the hospital and we saw them from the 8th floor window. Little specks of light. Twinkling stars of our galaxy."

Shefali also wrote about the reality of missing her parents during the coronavirus lockdown. She wrote, "Got reminded of that yesterday, when we went to drop groceries to my parent's building. I hadn't seen them since 16th March. Besides an occasional video call or sharing pictures yes but that's it. Yesterday I called them and asked them to come down in their building. We stood outside the gate (7 feet far). They came down and I finally saw them."

Shefali wrapped her post saying, "It wasn't great to see them from such a distance, minus hugging them or kissing them or even being on the same side of the barricade but it was better than nothing. I had to see them. And more so I knew they had to see us."

Shefali, in coronavirus lockdown, has been actively spreading awareness using her social media profile. Take a look:

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Mohabbatein, 15 Park Avenue, Dil Dhadakne Do, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Commando 2 among others. She was last seen in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where she shared screen space with Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.