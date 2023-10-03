This Mini Reunion Of The Office Was Nothing Like The 'Dinner Party' Episode. Phew

Angela Kinsey shared this image. (courtesy: AngelaKinsey)

The Office stars had a mini reunion of sorts and the pictures from it are obviously trending. The get-together included Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (played by Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey). The pictures were shared by both Rainn Wilson and Angela. Rainn Wilson shared a photo from the get-together with his screen boss /mentor/best man at his wedding (Steve Carell) and his onscreen wife Angela. He wrote, "Had an amazing time the other night with some old friends. Steve and Angela Kinsey generously joined me and some guests, donors and staff members to raise money for Lide Haiti and girls education." He added in his post, "It wasn't exactly a reenactment of the dinner party episode, but I did bring my babysitter and a teeny tiny flat screen."

A little context - the Dinner Party episode from The Office was a huge comedy of errors. The episode showcased an intimate dinner party hosted by Michael Scott and his then girlfriend Jan. They hosted a dinner party for Jim, Pam, Dwight and Angela. On the menu - no food, fights gallore.

See Rainn Wilson's post here:

Angela, who was rarely seen smiling for a large chunk of the show, can be seen with an ear-to-ear grin in the picture and she wrote on Instagram, "Old friends. New friend. Day 2 hair. - Awesome weekend catching up with Steve and Rainn Wilson and learning about the amazing work the folks Lide Foundation and Rainn and his wife, Holly are doing."

See Angela's post here:

The Office ran for 9 successful seasons, staring from 2005. The mockumentary sitcom showcased what made an ordinary paper company in Scranton so interesting.