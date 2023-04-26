This Mimicry Video Of Shehnaaz Gill Is Winning The Internet. Actor's Reaction Awaited

Dharna Durga (L), Shehnaaz Gill (R). (courtesy: Dharna, shehnaazgill)

The Internet found its new subject of obsession after a video of content creator Dharna Durga mimicking Shehnaaz Gill went viral on social media. The video, shared by the creator on her Instagram handle is winning the Internet and how. She captioned it, "Cutest show host ever Shehnaaz Gill." In the video, Dharna is seen reenacting bits from the TV star's talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, where she delves into candid conversations with her guests, most of which are movie stars. While Shehnaaz Gill's reaction is awaited, a section of the Internet thought that video was pretty apt. YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate's comment read, "HAHAHAHAHA." Yashraj Mukhate had earlier released a track, in which he added a spin to Shehnaaz Gill saying, "Such a boring day. Such a boring people." Before that, he used Shehnaaz's "Twada Kutta Tommy" expression and he made it into a catchy track of sorts that went insanely viral.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user added, "Too good yaar." A second comment read. "More Shehnaaz than Shehnaaz herself." "Absolutely same kiya ji aapne," inputs from another Instagram user. "Your hand movements are so on point yaar," another one added. "OMG you killed this," another comment read. "This is outstanding," another one wrote.

A few fans of Shehnaaz Gill, however, had a different school of thought. "Not at all like Shehnaaz, "wrote a user. "Sorry but nobody can't mimic Sana. Uska accent alag hi hai," another one added. "Her way of speaking is very different," read another comment.

Check out the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.