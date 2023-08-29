Sunny Deol On Not Wanting To Produce Films: 'I Go Bankrupt'

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: iamsunnydeol )

Sunny Deol'sGadar 2 continues its "heroic run" at the box office. The film, which was released on August 11, has so far collected Rs 460.65 crore. The actor reprised his iconic role, Tara Singh, in the movie, which is a remake of the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Recently, Sunny Deol revealed why he isn't interested in producing movies. Speaking to BBC Asian Network radio station, the actor said, “I am not going to produce films because I go bankrupt. See what's happening is that it's very difficult to…The world has become very difficult. Years back, I could control things because the distribution was normal. There were people with whom you would interact. The distributors, the exhibitors…. There were connections. Ever since the corporate has come in, there has been nothing. The shares are going up and down. For an individual to stand tall over there, it is difficult because you have to do your PR [promotional campaigns] and run around. They will not give you a number of theatres and they will not help you. I had a tough time with all that.”

Sunny Deol's comments on bankruptcy come just days after state-owned Bank of Baroda put up his bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu on auction to recover Rs 56 crore of dues. Later, the bank withdrew the auction notice and revealed that the actor has approached them to settle dues.

In the same interview, Sunny Deol added that he would like to wear just one hat — acting. “So I decided as an actor I am more there and that's what I came in for. Then I became a producer, then I became a director. I put on too many caps. I might only get to do one job. So I said throw everything away, get back to your acting and that's what I want to do right now, do as many films as I can forever and ever,” he added.

Sunny Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, founded the production house Vijayta Films. It bankrolled Sunny Deol's debut film Betaab in 1983 as well as his 1990-release Ghayal, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol's younger brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol were also launched under the same banner. Sunny's son Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in 2019, was also backed by Vijayta Films.

Sunny Deol has also directed films like Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again.