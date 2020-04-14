This Is What Nushrat Bharucha's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' Scene Looks Like

Screenshot from the video shared by Nushrat Bharucha. (Image courtesy: nushratbharucha)

Bollywood stars, in coronavirus lockdown, with no access to external household help, are taking up household chores themselves - Nushrat Bharucha is no different. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress seems to have taken up the task of vegetable sorting with family. The 34-year-old actress, in the video, can be seen sitting on the floor and sorting vegetables with her mother and grandmother for company. She shared the sneak peek of her family time on her Instagram profile and added the Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki title track to it. "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki (Story of every home). Music courtesy, Balaji Telefilms Limited," wrote Nushrat. Take a look at her video here:

Nushrat keeps treating her Instafam to snippets of her home diaries. The actress, who is currently at home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been sharing adorable glimpses featuring her family. A few days ago, Nushrat shared a lovely snippet featuring her mother and grandmother where they can be seen enjoying a hair oil massage together. "What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal," wrote Nushrat. Take a look:

The Dream Girl actress is keeping up with her fitness routine, even in lockdown. The actress keeps sharing her workout videos on Instagram.

On the work front, Nushrat is best-known for her performances in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chhalaang, Akaash Vani, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 among others. She was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Dream Girl where she shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor.