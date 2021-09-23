Sushmita Sen Writes About 'Self-Love And Self-Healing' In New Post

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights In her new post, Sushmita can be seen meditating

She wrote about her definition of meditation

"No need to breathe in...Breathe out...Simply notice it," she added

Sushmita Sen has always been loved and respected for her intelligence and unparalleled grace. Fans of the actress also hang on to the pearls of wisdom that she often shares in her interviews. In social media posts, Sushmita Sen also gives tips on how one can be the best version of themselves. Her newest post is an example of this. Sushmita Sen is sitting in a large, spacious room that appears to be a meditation chamber. In the forefront, we can spot some Tibetan singing bowls that are traditionally used for meditation and healing purposes. The former Miss Universe wrote, “Taking a moment to thank all that we often take for granted is my definition of meditation.” She added, “Becoming aware of my breathing is in itself my gratitude of being alive. No need to breathe in…Breathe out…Simply notice it.”

Sushmita Sen further urged her fans to treat life as a gift. The actress said, “A life lived consciously is a gift. Only you can give yourself. The magic of self-love and self-healing lies in it.” Addressing her followers, she said, “I love you guys beyond.”

Sushmita Sen has always believed in living life to the fullest. Recently, she shared the power of small joys such as dancing in the rain. Sharing a video of herself grooving to a hymn in praise of Lord Shiva in the rain, Sushmita Sen wrote, “And of course, Rhythm of Shiva.” Tagging her dance teacher, Pritam Shikhare, the diva added, “‘You'll catch a cold princess,' says Pritam Shikhare, but dancing in the rain I find hard to resist ever since my childhood. Sharing a piece of me flowing with the rhythm of life. I love you guys.”

Watch the video here:

Previously, Sushmita Sen also shared a selfie that had us all in awe. While we had a tough time looking away from her gorgeous face, the caption that she attached to the post deserves time and attention. “Sometimes confusion is a way to clarity. A lens from haze to focus. Learn from both without discrimination,” it read.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya for she which she received rave reviews. She is best known for her roles in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No.1, and Main Hoon Na among others.