This Is How Anushka Sharma 'Chilled' Out On Her Day Off. Watch Video

Anushka Sharma is treating herself to a wonderful time and making the most of her day offs

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 21:21 IST
Anushka Sharma in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "A chill day off," writes Anushka Sharma
  2. Yesterday, she spent the day with her pet dog Dude
  3. Anushka Sharma is currently filming Zero
Anushka Sharma is treating herself to a wonderful time and making the most of her day offs. Yesterday, she spent the day with her pet dog Dude and some hours ago, the actress posted a super cute video of herself with other pet dogs. "A chill day off," writes Anushka Sharma with a message that reads, "I know watching dogs or other domestic pets makes one feel immense love but please don't get a dog or adopt a dog if you don't have the time, resources or energy to take care of them. That will be the worst thing you can do to a pet."

Here's the video which Anushka posted.
 


She shared this picture with Dude. "Guess who chilled with me on my day off," read the caption.
 
 

Guess who chilled with me on my day off

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



(Anushka Sharma has showed us some perfect ways to spend our chutti. Take notes).

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in an extremely private ceremony on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy. The festivities also included a ring ceremony, followed by mehendi. Soon after the wedding, the couple went to Europe and after returning to India, they hosted two wedding receptions - in Delhi and Mumbai - respectively. Later, Anushka flew to South Africa with Virat and the Indian cricket team, where they are currently playing an ongoing Test series.
 


Anushka and Virat spent the New Year in Cape Town. She returned to India earlier this week, to complete her pending work commitments.
 


She is currently filming Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, in Mumbai. Anushka's Pari releases durinh Holi and she also has YRF's Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, releases this December.
 

