This Cutie Grew Up To Become A Designer And An Actor. Any Guesses?

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta shared an album on her Instagram profile on Thursday. One picture from the dump is just too cute. It happens to be from her childhood days, sandwiched between two recent pictures, in which she can be seen smiling. Masaba captioned the post, "Smiles in between sulking (since 1992)." In the comments section, an Instagram user wrote, "Looking like a wow." Another added, "You're such a cutie Masaba." Another one read, "Love the childhood photo." Another user commented, "Skin goals."

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Check out Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba Gupta loves to share photos from her childhood days. Sharing this click, the designer wrote, "Mini Masaba's idea of a bride was sari, lipstick and bindi, of course."

Check out the blast from the past here:

Here's another adorable throwback of Masaba Gupta:

In terms of work, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai last year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Masaba Gupta has her own design and beauty line. She recently launched her brand's bridal collection.