This Abhishek Bachchan Parody Account Is Easy To Fall For. Shobhaa De (And We) Did

Abhishek Bachchan's parody account is operating since March 2016 and it has over 10,000 followers now

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 16, 2018 12:29 IST
Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Bluffmaster. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Abhishek's verified handle is @juniorbachchan
  2. The parody account's Twitter handle is @juniorbacchhan
  3. Few seem to notice the misspelling in the parody account
'Parody' says the Twitter bio in all caps - but it doesn't seem to help. A handle by the name of @juniorbacchhan is killing it on social media with hilarious posts, much appreciated by many. Author Shobhaa De, like many others (us included, more on that in a bit), is the latest to take these tweets as gospel truth posted by the actor Abhishek Bachchan himself. It helps, of course, that the handles are remarkably similar - Abhishek's verified handle is @juniorbachchan - and few seem to notice the misspelling in the parody account (operating since March 2016 and with over 10,000 followers now) until it's too late. It also helps that Abhishek, 42, is well known for possessing the sort of dry humour displayed in the tweets from the parody account.

So when Ms De tweets this, we don't really blame her:
 

Note that Ms De tagged Abhishek correctly. The tweet she was citing - or rather, retweeting from another account that was responding to it - was this double whammy on both the Gorakhpur by-poll result and Abhishek Bachchan's less than stellar film career.
 

It is moments such as this that the Abhishek Bachchan parody account lives for, tweeting a rebuke back at Shobhaa De:
  Join the club, Shobhaa De. Months ago, NDTV Movies ran a story based on a tweet about Vivek Oberoi posted by the parody account, before spotting the lack of a blue tick and retracting. So we know how it feels.

And if you are wondering how Abhishek Bachchan feels about routinely being sent up, it seems he's A-OK with it. This tweet, posted by the parody account earlier this month, appears to confirm what Ms De said about the actor's sense of humour.
 

Watching to see how many others fall victim to this account might well become a spectator sport - once you've been there and done that, like us and Shobhaa De, of course.

abhishek bachchanabhishek bachchan parody account

