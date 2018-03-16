This Abhishek Bachchan Parody Account Is Easy To Fall For. Shobhaa De (And We) Did

Highlights
- Abhishek's verified handle is @juniorbachchan
- The parody account's Twitter handle is @juniorbacchhan
- Few seem to notice the misspelling in the parody account
So when Ms De tweets this, we don't really blame her:
AB @juniorbachchan displays the sort of self deprecating humour that only truly confident, emotionally secure people possess. Well done! https://t.co/F589Qddzbg— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 16, 2018
Note that Ms De tagged Abhishek correctly. The tweet she was citing - or rather, retweeting from another account that was responding to it - was this double whammy on both the Gorakhpur by-poll result and Abhishek Bachchan's less than stellar film career.
Me: Dad, Opposition is getting stronger, see #Gorakhpur results !
Dad: Tu bhi to 4-5 saal mein ek hit de deta hai, to kya tu superstar ban gaya ?— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 15, 2018
It is moments such as this that the Abhishek Bachchan parody account lives for, tweeting a rebuke back at Shobhaa De:
Join the club, Shobhaa De. Months ago, NDTV Movies ran a story based on a tweet about Vivek Oberoi posted by the parody account, before spotting the lack of a blue tick and retracting. So we know how it feels.
Dear @DeShobhaa, How would you know that ? You're neither true, nor emotional, nor secure. #LearnToIdentifyParodyAccountspic.twitter.com/4OTjBwxanH— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 16, 2018
Many thanks to all the 100k amazing followers and especially @juniorbachchan sir for being a sport ! pic.twitter.com/TOU3cjaop5— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 4, 2018
Watching to see how many others fall victim to this account might well become a spectator sport - once you've been there and done that, like us and Shobhaa De, of course.