<i>They Call Him OG</i>: A Stylish Powerstar Spectacle For Pawan Kalyan Fans

Actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him O,G delivers fully a stylish spectacle for his fans but little else, according to those who have watched the much-anticipated film.

Directed by Sujeeth, who also made Prabhas' film Saahu that was hugely underwhelming after his Baahubali series, the film OG is less for general audiences looking for a layered storyline with emotional heft, and more a cinematic celebration of one man: Pawan Kalyan.

From the very first frame, the film is an unapologetic showcase for the star's immense charisma, and for die-hard fans. That is how they want to see their "Powerstar".

The film's initial moments are said to be electric. Pawan Kalyan's grand entry, his trademark swag, and his commanding screen presence are a sight to behold, declare fans.

Sujeeth understands what the audience wants, and the first half is packed with exhilarating "whistle moments" and stylish action sequences that have the theatre erupting. This is where OG truly shines, leveraging the actor's larger-than-life aura to create a palpable sense of excitement.

"There is a buildup and elevation for Pawan Kalyan, not every 10 minutes but every five minutes. So fans will love it," said Ravikant, who skipped office to watch the first day, first show.

Yet, for those seeking a compelling story to go with the star power, the experience might leave you wanting.

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu did not work for Pawan because that persona did not suit him. But as Original Gangster Ojhas Gambheera, the fans love him. For a long time they have been waiting for it, to see him in this genre, " said Sumanth, a software professional.

The supporting cast, specially Emraan Hashmi, seems to have won hearts as the villain. He seamlessly fits into the world of a Telugu gangster flick, and his scenes with Pawan Kalyan crackle with genuine tension.

Harsha Prabhas, who describes himself as a Prabhas fan, says Pawan Kalyan's presence and the tension between him and antagonist Emraan Hashmi, who plays Omi, is palpable in the theatre.

"I would almost say Emraan Hashmi gives stiff competition to Pawan Kalyan with his onscreen presence. After Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi has proved in his Telugu debut that he can do a great job as villain," Harsha said.

Seasoned actors like Prakash Raj and Arjun Das also add a welcome weight to the proceedings, although their characters could have been more fully developed, said Mohan Rao, a businessman.

Technically, the film is a feast for the eyes. The cinematography is slick, painting a gritty yet stylish picture of Bombay's underworld.

Fans are raving about Thaman's background score that is almost like a character in itself, elevating every action sequence and making the film's energy ripple through the theatre.

The production design has also come in for praise, for creating a world that feels both authentic and larger than life.

Unfortunately, the style doesn't make up for a lack of substance, according to critics. "The narrative follows a predictable, well-worn path, of the gangster who returns to settle old scores. After a promising setup, the story loses steam, particularly in a second half that feels like it's just moving from one action scene to the next. Some of the emotional beats fail to connect, leaving you more invested in the spectacle than the drama. The biggest disappointment is the underutilisation of Priyanka Mohan, whose character feels barely there," said Anushka who had come to watch the film with her friends.

In order to recover costs early, in multiplexes, almost all screens ran special shows with screenings staggered within 10-20 minutes of each other. NDTV found empty rows of seats when we entered a screening theatre for recording audience reactions.

"That is okay. Fans will make sure the film recovers the money. They Call Him OG is a treat for those who simply want to see Pawan Kalyan in his full, unadulterated 'mass' mode. That is done with abundance of style, a solid villainous performance from Hashmi, and powerful action sequences," said Varaprasad, who is himself a huge fan.

So the verdict from audiences is that you must go to see OG for its style quotient and to celebrate Pawan Kalyan in an avatar his fans love, an unadulterated gangster with a heart of gold.