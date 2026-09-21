Rajesh Tailang Recalls His Scenes Getting Cut In <i>Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa</i> And <i>Lakshya</i>

Rajesh Tailang came into our drawing rooms with Mirzapur (2018) and Delhi Crime (2019) and has been a regular feature since with series such as Bandish Bandits (2020), Trial By Fire (2023) and more. While his latest project, Mirzapur The Movie, crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office, his upcoming project is the second season of the web series Bakaiti on Zee5.

However, what most people are unaware of is the elongated period, stretching more than 10 years, when he wasn't getting the kind of roles he wanted. In a conversation with Free Press Journal, he talked about how he survived without acting roles for so long, his debut in the TV soap Shanti in 1994, his scenes getting cut and more.

Rajesh Tailang On Scenes Getting Cut From Films

Tailang made his acting debut with the 1994 television series Shanti, which he described as a significant phase in his career. He said he appeared in more than 300 of the show's nearly 780 episodes and became recognisable to viewers during its run.

But that phase disappeared completely after it got over. “TV serials were like newspapers, today it is important and tomorrow people eat chaat and pakodas on it,” he said, adding that films are something that are rewatched, which is why he always wanted to do films.

“OTT is that sweet spot between films and serials. Please understand, I'm not criticizing TV work, it has its own importance but people forget it after the work is over,” he added.

During the same conversation, Tailang also recalled having an important scene removed from Govind Nihalani's Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), his first film. He said Nihalani explained to him that the scene had been shot but had to be removed because of circumstances surrounding the film.

“There was a very big and important scene which got cut. At that time, we were young, and would also ask about these things directly. I will always remember what Govind ji told me.

‘Look, if I had to cut it, why would I shoot it in the first place? It's my compulsion that I had to cut that scene,” Tailang recalled Nihalani telling him.

Talking about this similar experience in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya (2004), where an entire track featuring him and Pankaj Tripathi was removed, he said Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote to him explaining the decision, something he continues to appreciate.

“These are compulsions which are part of the job so one should not worry about it. But Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were very professional and had written a letter to me about it, explaining everything, which I still have, and am grateful to them for having written it,” Tailang said.

Why did Rajesh Tailang Leave Mumbai?

Tailang also spoke about the time when he was not getting the roles he wanted. He eventually moved from Mumbai to Delhi, explaining that the decision was not because he had stopped receiving offers, but because he was dissatisfied with the kind of work available to him.

“I wasn't getting as much work as I wanted and the kind of roles too. I wasn't interested in doing those staple doctor/lawyer/policeman/chacha/tau parts,” he said.

During this period, Tailang revealed that he explored writing and directing and also taught at the National School of Drama for 10 years. He continued receiving offers for smaller roles but chose to wait for projects that interested him.

His career saw a shift when he was cast as the lead in Richie Mehta's Siddharth (2013). Tailang said the film helped people notice him as an actor again. He was then seen in The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015), where he shared screen space with Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

What Is Rajesh Tailang's Bakaiti All About?

Directed by Samar Iqbal and backed by Dice Media, the second season of Bakaiti brings the much-loved Kataria family back for another round of laughter, conflict and everyday family chaos. The Zee5 series is a sweet slice-of-life dramedy about a family which is like a remedy for all your sorrows.

Besides Rajesh, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla will reprise their roles as the Kataria household. Devishi Madan, Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan are also part of the ensemble.

Set in the familiar lanes of old Ghaziabad, the new season picks up almost a year after the events of the first instalment. The Kataria family finds itself dealing with a new situation when Ajay, Alka and Aman return to Kataria Kutir, bringing both Kataria families under one roof.

The series will premiere on the streaming platform on September 25.

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