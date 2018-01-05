These Adorable Pics Of Imran Khan, Wife Avantika And Daughter Imara Will Give You Family Goals

Actor Imran Khan and his little muchkin Imara made an appearance on Avantika's Instagram account. The family of three - Imran Khan, Avantika and their daughter Imara- are vacationing in Sri Lanka. Avantika initially posted an adorable picture of Imran with Imara and wished everyone a joyful New Year but a few hours ago, she posted a family picture, featuring herself Imran and Imara at the Long Beach. Avantika's next post was a picturesque sunset. In one of the pictures posted by Avantika, Imara is having a playful time with dad Imran while in the other the family of three pose for a perfect picture. Avantika seems excited about her family-only vacation - proof are her cute captions on her photos. The adorable picture has received 1,768 'likes' in less than one hour and compliments such as 'Wow,' 'happy family' and 'cute' have flooded the comment section.
In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Imran he said that he'll listen to everything Imara says and this cute picture of Imran and Imara proves he's stayed true to his word:
We saw this photo of little Imara and all could say was aww...
Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011, a few years after his Bollywood debut. On June 9, 2014 Imran and Avantika welcomed their first child Imara. The family of three is often photographed at Aamir Khan's parties and events.