Imran Khan On Divorce From Avantika Malik: "We Were Not Supporting Each Other"

Imran Khan, one of the biggest Bollywood stars of the 2000s, recently opened up about his ex-wife Avantika Malik and their divorce.

Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Imara. The couple separated in 2019.

Imran Khan shared that their relationship began when they were teenagers, and while they grew older, many of their habits and ways of communicating stayed the same. He also explained that over time, their bond stopped evolving in a healthy way.

Speaking to Filmfare, Imran Khan said, “I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in all good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these kinds of long-term relationships, particularly when you start at a very young age, a lot of the interpersonal dynamics and patterns get set in how you were as a teenager and as you grow, perhaps, I think all of those did not grow and evolve enough and in some way, we were not supporting or empowering each other to be the healthiest version of ourselves."

Talking about his relationship with Imara, Imran Khan added, “My daughter and I have formed a tremendously close and open relationship, which is something that I have really wanted to grow and develop my relationship in that way. I wanted her to have a sense of comfort and security, to have the sense that I am there for her, I got her back, but also the sense that she should feel easy and open about talking to me without the fear of judgement."

The actor also shared how his daughter feels comfortable opening up to him emotionally.

“She has spoken to me about emotional parts of herself. At night, when you are putting them to bed and the lights are dimmed, you have those 5-10 minutes of… it's a safe, intimate space where she will talk to me about the feelings in her heart and at times, I have been so overwhelmed by the idea, by the fact that she is sharing that with me. That is priceless," Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington. Workwise, he was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.