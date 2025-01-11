Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Opens Up About Their Divorce In A Cryptic Post: "It Broke, Unraveled Me"

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik married in 2011. However, after eight years of marriage, they decided to part ways in 2019. Recently, Avantika opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced during their divorce. In a cryptic post, she shared how the year 2019 was a pivotal and painful moment in her life, adding that it "broke" her.

In her post, Avantika wrote, "The truth is, the number of days we have here is actually not so large. So if you have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow, to let this world age you, weather you, and meet you where you are for even just one more golden minute, I hope you show up for it. Do as much as you possibly can with your time here. Risk your heart. Express."

She continued, "Take care of others, leaving them better than you found them. Give yourself permission to take up space. Be all that you are. Love the way you hope to love and love people on purpose, with depth and intention. Keep rescuing those younger parts of yourself. Forgive. Put every ounce of your patchwork soul into this world, crack tenderness into all of its dark corners. Stay soft, stay curious, but most importantly just hold on to your hope. Hold on to your hope."

In the caption, Avantika also reflected on a meeting with a couple of friends she hadn't seen since 2019. She shared how they both noticed a change in her.

She wrote, "The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unravelled... And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say... That they finally see me being authentic, the real me. And the joy they see brings to my eyes, a glow to my face... and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was 'living.'"

Avantika then reflected on how she had reached this point of transformation, attributing it to her consistent choice of hope even in the darkest times. I know it's because somehow, shockingly, I always chose hope. In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few), I reminded myself that if all I do is focus on putting out the love within me, the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without," she concluded.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, who had been together since childhood, married in a grand ceremony in 2011. After their separation in 2019, they continued to co-parent their daughter, Imara. Imran is now in a relationship with actress Lekha Washington.