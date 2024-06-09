Imran Khan Says His Divorce From Avantika Malik Left Him 'Emotionally Weak': 'I Would Lock The Door And Vegetate'

Image was Instagrammed by Imran Khan. (Image courtesy: imrankhan)

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood, opened up about the impact that divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik left on him. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, the actor confessed that he went through a bad phase following the separation. He said, "When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I'd say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn't know if I could do that. I couldn't even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pajamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”

“I did have parental duties, we split custody so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she is with me, it doesn't matter how weak I feel, whatever it is, you have to get out there,” he added.

On the personal front, Imran Khan made his relationship official with Lekha Washington a couple of months ago. In an interview with Vogue in March, Imran acknowledged his relationship with Lekha Washington and corrected the narrative of his girlfriend being perceived as a "homewrecker". Imran Khan told Vogue, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019." He added, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Talking about his intimacy with Lekha and how it started, Imran said, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported."

Lately, Imran Khan has been creating a buzz for his social media presence. He is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.