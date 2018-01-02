Imran Khan And Daughter Imara Welcome 2018 With 'Joy And Abandon.' See Pic

Imran Khan's wife Avantika shared a picture of the actor playing with their daughter Imara on the beach is just the perfect start to 2018. "May we all leap into 2018 with this kind of joy and abandon," she captioned the picture. Imran and Imara's Taare Zameen Par moment is one of the first few pictures of the new year shared by Avantika, who often chronicles the father daughter's stories on social media. The photograph of Imara and Imran has over 2,000 likes and compliments such as 'adorable' and 'cute' have flooded the comments section.
In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Imran he said that he'll listen to everything Imara says and this cute picture of Imran and Imara proves he's stayed true to his word:
Avantika also shared a picture of Imara bundled up on a beach, looking so cute:
Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 and they welcomed their first child, Imara in June 2014.
Imran Khan's Bollywood debut film was Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, co-starring Genelia D'Souza. His filmography includes titles like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015 film Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.
As a child artiste, Imran has also featured in his uncle Aamir Khan's films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar - both films were directed by Aamir's cousin Mansoor Khan.
(With inputs from IANS)