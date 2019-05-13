Theeran Actor Abhimanyu Singh To Play The Antagonist In Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut in Aks. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "It's an interesting role," said Abhimanyu "It was lovely shooting with Akshay and Rohit Sir," he added Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif

Actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the main antagonist opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi. "Rohit sir liked my performance in 2017 Tamil film Theeran and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in Sooryavanshi," Abhimanyu said in a statement.

Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Aks, described his role as "unpredictable and deadly."

"It's an interesting role. Akshay Sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day... It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit Sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years," he added.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the entertainer, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in Sooryavanshi. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.

The film's team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Akshay's introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see Neena Gupta as Akshay's mother.

