The View From Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's High-Rise Apartment Is A Sunset Heaven

Mira Rajput has one of the best sunset views and her latest Instagram upload is the proof. Shahid Kapoor's wife shared a glimpse of how she spent the evening at her high-rise apartment in Mumbai. The caption read, “Even the sun sets in paradise.” We can spot a beautiful skyline view across the Bandra-Worli sea link. Equally pretty looks Mira, who picked a floral shirt dress for the evening. Her shoulder-length hair sways in the wind as she stands on her balcony. The picture has collected a lot of hearts on the social media platform.

Mira is clearly a fan of the view that her new home offers. A few days back, she shared a happy picture featuring herself on social media. Mira looks stunning in her hair tied up into a messy bun and street wear. The actress' wide smile caught the Internet's attention. She was clicked across the skyline backdrop. The same photo was shared by Shahid on his Instagram Stories.

The social media sensation's page always has interesting things for her followers. A while back, Mira shared a behind-the-scenes Boomerang on Instagram. It is from a photoshoot with a celebrity wedding photographer, Joseph Radhik. Mira can be seen in a brightly lit set-up. She is dressed in a casual pink top and blue denims. In the side note, she dropped, “Nap and a Josephine BTS with Joseph Radhik.”

On July 7, Mira celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with Shahid. The mother of two shared a candid snap to wish her star husband. We can see the actor, clad in a grey T-shirt, hugging Mira affectionately. The romantic caption went as, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love, my life.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. They have two children, Misha and Zaid.