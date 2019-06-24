The Victor Banerjee Dead Rumour Came From A Fake Jisshu Sengupta Facebook Page

Jisshu Sengupta tweeted about the fake Facebook page, barely an hour after the fake post

A picture of Victor Banerjee. (Image courtesy: Bollywoodirect )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jisshu Sengupta shared screenshots of his verified social media pages
  2. He said not to believe in posts from unverified accounts using his name
  3. Victor Banerjee's family confirmed that he is alive

Reports of veteran thespian Victor Banerjee's death are greatly exaggerated. Actor Jisshu Sengupta confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that an unverified Facebook page bearing his name - the page is titled Jisshu Entertainment - had nothing to do with him. The page had run a report that Mr Banerjee was dead, writing in Bengali that "Victor Banerjee has gone and will live on in the hearts of Bengalis." On his verified Twitter account, Jisshu wrote: "This is not me. It's a fake account. Please don't believe anything that's written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name." While Jisshu didn't actually dismiss the death report, Victor Banerjee's family confirmed to DNA that he is alive and currently filming.

This is the tweet Jisshu Sengupta posted on Sunday, barely an hour after the fake Facebook post:

He also tweeted screenshots of his verified Facebook and Instagram pages:

Victor Banerjee, 72, is not on social media. Mr Banerjee is the star of acclaimed films such as David Lean's A Passage To India, Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire and Shatranj Ke Khiladi, and the Merchant Ivory production Hullabaloo Over George And Bonnie's Pictures. He has also appeared in commercial films such as Jogger's Park, The Bong Connection and Chakra.

Jisshu Sengupta, 42, is a leading Bengali actor and is best-known for his work in films like Abohoman, Noukabubi, Jaatishwar and as the detective Byomkesh Bakshi in a series of films. Jisshu is also known to national audiences from Bollywood hits such as Manikarnika, Barfi! and Piku.

