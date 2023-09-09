Gulshan Devaiah's LOL Post About 'Some Faces' He 'Reminds' People Of

Gulshan Devaiah. (Courtesy: Gulshan Devaiah)

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is riding high on the success of his OTT projects — Dahaad, and Guns & Gulaabs. While Gulshan Devaiah's on-screen skills are outstanding, the actor's wit keeps his Instagram family entertained. His latest entry is no different. Gulshan Devaiah has compared his facial expressions to famous actors from the Indian film industry. Wondering what's happening? A look at his caption will make the picture all clear. He wrote, “Some faces people say I remind them of.” The first photo was of Bollywood's heartthrob Siddharth Malhotra. In the next snap, he resembles SJ Surya, followed by John Abraham. The last frame features none other than Kamal Haasan. Not just fans but several Bollywood actors have acknowledged Gulshan Devaiah's comparison post. Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal wrote, “The 3rd slide surprised me.” Harshvardhan Rane commented, “So bloody true. All of them.” Mithila Palkar said, “OMG.” Some people even pointed out that Gulshan Devaiah reminds them of actor Amit Sadh as well as veteran star Raghuvaran.

Check out the post here:

Days ago, Gulshan Devaiah announced his new project with Radhika Apte in the most hilarious way possible. In the photo, the actor is seen with a face mask on. He posed in a pair of golden-rimmed spectacles. The caption read: "READY FOR THE FIRST DAY OF FILMING!! Inspired by my birthday wishes photo of my friend Babu Rao." Gulshan Devaiah tagged Radhika Apte, who reacted with laughing and kiss emojis. The Night Manager fame Tillotama Shome wrote, “I am Groot”, in the comments. Adarsh Gourav called it a “cracking photo.” Comedian Rahul Subramanian wrote, “Nayakan Kamal feels.”

TV actor and Anupamaa fame Sudanshu Pandey commented, “Hope the show isn't called Multani mitti. Your fantastic at your job buddy good luck.”

Gulshan Devaiah also has Ulajh, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, lined up.