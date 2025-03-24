The Surprise Guest At Honey Singh's Bengaluru Concert Was... Drum Roll... Actor Yash

Honey Singh recently performed in Bengaluru as part of his Millionaire India Tour.

The rapper-singer surprised everyone at the concert with a special guest. He invited South superstar Yash on stage.

Honey Singh has dropped a video on Instagram featuring himself and Yash. The two also shared a warm hug. The side note read, "Thank you to my dear blood brother, Yah for coming and blessing my Bangalore concert. Respect for life."

Reacting to the post, Yash wrote in the comment section, "My brother, Honey Singh, the pleasure was all mine! Your energy was electric…"

The Millionaire tour kicked off on February 22 in Mumbai. After which, the rapper made stops in various cities, including Lucknow on February 28, Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, Ahmedabad on March 15, Bengaluru on March 22 and Chandigarh on March 23.

Jaipur and Kolkata will host the last set of concerts on March 29 and April 5, respectively.

Honey Singh expressed his excitement about his first music tour in India on social media.

Sharing a short clip on Instagram, he wrote, "Do not miss this experience guys !! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo…Millionaire Tour is not just a tour, ye meri kahani hai jise abb main aap sabke saath jeeyunga. [it's my story, which I'll now live with all of you.]"

The Millionaire tour is restricted to individuals aged 16 and above and the total duration of the concert will be four hours.

On the other hand, Yash will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the line-up.