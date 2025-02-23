Honey Singh's Millionaire Tour: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez And Other Stars Attend Mumbai Concert

Rapper Honey Singh kicked off his Millionaire India Tour in Mumbai on Saturday, and it was a total party. From die-hard fans to big Bollywood names, a massive crowd came together to vibe to his beats.

Many celebs such as Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry grooved to the music and soaked in the energy. Let us take a look at their posts, one by one.

Orry gave fans a peek into the star-studded concert night through his Instagram Stories. In one of the snaps, he's seen posing with Jacqueline Fernandez. While Orry rocked a checkered shirt layered with a yellow sweater and blue jeans, Jacqueline turned heads in a stylish denim dungaree dress.

In a follow-up shot, Nushrratt Bharuccha joined Orry and Jacqueline Fernandez for a group picture. The actress rocked a red maxi dress.

Television star Rithvik Dhanjani also hit up the concert with his squad. In a video shared on Instagram, he was seen grooving to Lak 28 Kudi Da, the banger by Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh.

Krystle D'Souza shared a fun video of herself on the way to Honey Singh's concert. The actress was vibing to his tracks right in her car.

Later in the day, Krystle D'Souza was spotted at the concert with Rithvik Dhanjani.

Honey Singh is set to take over 10 cities across India with his Millionaire India tour.

After Mumbai, the musician is heading to Lucknow on February 28, followed by Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, Ahmedabad on March 15 and Bengaluru on March 22. The final leg will bring the party to Chandigarh on March 23, Jaipur on March 29 and Kolkata on April 5.

The tickets for the Millionaire India Tour are available on Zomato and Insider.in.