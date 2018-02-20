The Reports Of Sylvester Stallone's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated. He's 'Alive And Still Punching'

Sylvester Stallone rubbished the rumours of his death with a couple of tweets and a funny Instagram post featuring himself and his two daughters. On Tuesday, the Rambo star posted a screenshot of the report that rocked the Internet on social media and captioned it: "Please ignore this stupidity. "(I'm) alive and well and happy and healthy. Still punching." Earlier, a Facebook post suggesting that Sylvester Stallone died after battling prostate cancer went viral. The Facebook post also featured a couple of the actor's pictures, in which he looked unwell. Mr Stallone's brother Frank revealed in his Instagram post that the pictures were actually from Sylvester Stallone's make-up trailer on the sets of 2015 film Creed.
Highlights
- 'Please ignore this stupidity,' Sylvester Stallone tweeted
- Sylvester Stallone's brother Frank also dismissed the death hoax
- It upset my 96-year-old mother so I'm doubly upset: Frank
Sylvester Stallone's latest Instagram post shows him messing around with his daughters Sistine and Sophia. "Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm. It's so great to be back from the Dead," he wrote.
Sylvester Stallone's brother Frank Stallone was extremely upset with the 'ridiculous' reports and gave his statement on social media. The 67-year-old singer tweeted that his mother was upset after the reports of Sylvester Stallone's death and that he doesn't "find any humor in this fake post." He tweeted: "I'm very protective of my older brother and I don't find any humor in this fake post today on my brothers demise. It upset my 96-year-old mother so I'm doubly upset. I just can't understand what makes these sick minded people tick?"
I'm very protective of my older brother and I don't find any humor in this fake post today on my brothers demise. It upset my 96 yr old mother so I'm doubly upset. I just can't understand what makes these sick minded people tick?@seanhannity@greggutfeld@FoxNews— Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018
On Instagram and Facebook, Frank Stallone shared a video in which he said that the death hoax is "not funny and not cool."
Comments
Sylvester Stallone was last seen in 2015's Creed. He was the voice of the character Stakar Ogord in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His upcoming film is Escape Plan 2: Hades.