Sylvester Stallone Calls Donald Trump "Second George Washington" At Mar-a-Lago Gala

Legendary Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has praised US President-elect Donald Trump, likening him to America's founding father, George Washington, and his own iconic film character, Rocky Balboa. The 78-year-old actor and filmmaker made these statements last night when he was giving a glowing introduction of President-elect Donald Trump at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Stallone called Trump the "second George Washington," emphasising his historic role following a decisive electoral win, as captured in a C-SPAN video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We're in the presence of a really mythical character," he said during his speech. "I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe." Stallone continued, touting Trump as the "second George Washington."

"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington."

Trump's landslide victory over Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris marked a significant shift in US politics. He became the first Republican since George W. Bush to secure both the presidency and the popular vote.

During his speech, Stallone also drew parallels between Trump and Rocky Balboa, the underdog boxer he famously portrayed in the 1976 classic. The actor's comments were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, underscoring his strong support for the president-elect.