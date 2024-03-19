The Reason BLACKPINK's Jennie Walked Out Of My Name Is Gabriel

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared this image. (courtesy: jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK member Jennie has decided to decline an invitation to appear on director Kim Tae Ho's upcoming variety show, My Name Is Gabriel. According to All Kpop, BLACKPINK's Jennie was approached to join the cast of My Name Is Gabriel, but ultimately opted out. Her independent label, Odd Atelier, informed Ilgan Sports, stating, "She will not be participating in any variety shows for the time being, including My Name Is Gabriel." My Name Is Gabriel marks Kim Tae Ho's latest project following the success of Infinite Challenge and Hangout with Yoo. The show aims to capture cast members experiencing life abroad, with confirmed participants including Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Kyung.

BLACKPINK member Jennie's potential involvement had generated significant interest, given Kim Tae Ho's track record with hit shows, though the production team had previously stated, "Nothing has been confirmed." Jennie's decision to step back from variety show appearances is partly linked to the lukewarm reception of TVN's Apartment 404. Despite high expectations, Apartment 404 struggled with ratings, averaging around 1% nationwide according to Nielsen Korea. Although the show debuted with a 2.7% rating on February 23rd, viewership declined over its four episodes.

Critics have pointed out the absence of Jennie's influence in Apartment 404, raising doubts about the possibility of a ratings turnaround as the show nears its midpoint. The backlash from the show is believed to have significantly impacted Jennie, leading her to skip the wrap-up party due to overseas commitments and expressing hesitance about participating in a potential second season. Furthermore, Jennie's focus on preparing for her first solo album under her own label is another factor influencing her retreat from variety show appearances. Upon announcing the establishment of Odd Atelier, Jennie described it as "a new challenge." However, the ensuing three months have revealed some instability, prompting both anticipation and concern for her debut solo album.