The Reason Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Throwback Thursday Pic Is 'Special' - Son Linga

Aishwarya Rajinikanth with her son Linga. (courtesy: ash_rajinikanth)

Sharing the perfect throwback Thursday picture, Aishwarya Rajinikanth posted an adorable moment with son Linga. The filmmaker's son had recently turned 12. On her Twitter profile, she added the hashtag "throwback Thursday" and continued, "...are usual...this one is most most special. 21-6-2022. my second one turned 12! Linga...my left eye!" The picture captured Aishwarya hugging her son on the dance floor with an LED screen in the background and lots of disco balls hanging from the ceiling. She is seen dressed in white while her 12-year-old is embracing her and holding a balloon in one hand.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rajinikanth's post below:

#thursdaythrowbacks are usual ...this one is most most special ...21-6-2022 ..my second one turned 12 ! Linga ..my left eye ! pic.twitter.com/apAje1eETX — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) June 23, 2022

Linga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, June 21. Dhanush also wished his son by sharing a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my linga baby. Thank you for being the light of my life."

Dhanush and Aishwarya are currently co-parenting their kids - Linga and Yatra. The couple had announced their separation in January this year, ending their 18-year long marriage. In their joint statement, they said, "The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."

On the work front, Dhanush will be seen next in the Hollywood film, The Grey Man. Helmed by the director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the action-thriller has an ensemble cast of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Rege-Jean Page.