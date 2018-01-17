The Real Reason Why Akshay Kumar Is Now Bald

Ever since Akshay Kumar started promoting his upcoming film PadMan, his recent public appearances sporting a 'bald look' created a buzz among his fans. According to a mid-day report, Akshay Kumar completely shaved off his head and went bald for his next project, Kesari. It all began when Akshay Kumar was spotted in a bald look while promoting PadMan at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 11. It was earlier speculated that "Akshay Kumar went bald to avoid a surgery for hair bonds, as his hair follicles were too weak to hold onto artificial hair bond," India Today quoted a source.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar goes bald for his next Kesari
- PadMan is based on the real life story of a Tamil Nadu activist
- Akshay Kumar's Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi
Over the week, Akshay Kumar received a lot of praise for embracing his real-life look during PadMan promotions and not making any effort to hide his bald pate.
This time while promoting PadMan at a TV show, he rested all the viral rumors, by confirming the real reason behind his decision to go bald. mid-day reports that Akshay Kumar completely shaved off his head, "... As it was getting uncomfortable to don a huge turban for the Kesari and a tonsured head provides some respite from a sweaty head."
Comments
Akshay Kumar's upcoming film PadMan, also starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India.