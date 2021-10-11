'The Perfect Role Model': To Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday, With Love From Son Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

It is the megastar's birthday. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all around the world. But if there is a birthday wish that is winning hearts, it is the one from Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek. The actor has shared a heart-warming montage video featuring pictures of his father through the years. Along with the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan has added notes in the video to convey the many roles that his father has played in his life. The note in the clips says, “A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father - Happy birthday.”

Abhishek Bachchan further reiterated what his father means to him by adding a moving caption. He wrote, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.”

Reacting to the post, actors Sikandar Kher and Saiyami Kher replied with heart emojis. Actress Genelia D'Souza said, "Happy Birthday Amitji…We will always always be in awe of you."

Watch the video here:

Like a doting son, Abhishek Bachchan has returned from his foreign trip just in time to celebrate his dad's birthday. Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai earlier today. The family had travelled to Paris and Dubai for work-related commitments.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan himself shared a picture as he turned 79 today and said that he was looking forward to the next decade. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Walking into the 80th.” Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda subtly reminded her father that he still had one year to go to turn 80. She wrote, “79th,” with a heart emoji.

Actors across the country have also shared notes and pictures wishing Amitabh Bachchan. Actor Ajay Devgn said, “Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji.”

Mammotty shared a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir.”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always!”

In a perfect fanboy moment, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be - truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T. Sir, wishing you - good health and long life.”

Amitabh Bachchan is the son of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He is married to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. In addition to Hindi films, Amitabh Bachchan has worked in Bhojpuri, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam films as well as Hollywood.