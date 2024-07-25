As <i>Matrix</i> Turns 25, A List Of 10 Sci-Fi Films To Watch

The Matrix has completed 25 years of its release. Oh, and, we can't keep calm. That's the reality, no confusion there. The Matrix, directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, is considered one of the most iconic sci-fi films. It featured Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who comes to know that most of the people are enslaved in a simulated reality, called the Matrix. He was joined by Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity. On the special day, Reeves opened up about how The Matrix changed his life. The actor, who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, said, “The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it's changed so many other people's lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story." "So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way... It's the best." A quick recap - Keanu Reeves reprised his role in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth one The Matrix Resurrections in 2021.

Now, on the special day, we have decided to take a look at some of the finest sci-fi movies. Are you ready? Read on.

1. Inception

Is there a better way to start the list? We think not. After all, it's the Christopher Nolan film we are talking about. The killer storyline makes it worth a watch.

2. Interstellar

Christopher Nolan, once again, takes us on an epic science-fiction journey. The plot revolves around Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway who join an acclaimed crew as members of an interspace exploratory team that overcomes the impossible.

3. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Can we call it our favourite film, please? After all, it is a visual masterpiece. The Stanley Kubrick directorial plays around the theme of artificial intelligence vs mankind.

4. E.T the Extra-Terrestrial

E.T the Extra Terrestrial is not just a film. It's an emotion. The film, released in 1982, was directed by legendary Steven Spielberg.

5. Predator

What happens when a team of commandos on an intense mission find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior? The John McTiernan film needs a slot on your watchlist.

6. Jurassic Park

Do we really need to say something here? Our all-time favourite Academy Award-winning film was directed by one and only Steven Spielberg.

7. Avatar

James Cameron, the mastermind behind this groundbreaking film, reminded us of our innate love for nature and the beauty around us.

8. Minority report

What happens when Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton join hands? You get an intense sci-fi thriller.

9. Bladerunner (1982)

The Ridley Scott directorial revoles around a blade runner and how he looks for the people who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

10. Dune

A list of sci-fi films in incomplete without this one. Agree? Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's acting skills will keep you on the edge of your seat.