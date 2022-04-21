The Matrix Resurrections To Release On Digital Platform Soon. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra in Matrix 4. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

For all those who missed the ultimate Matrix experience in theatres, we have good news. The film is set for a release on digital platform next month. The Matrix Resurrections will release on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on May 12. The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of the film and the caption on it read: "Choose your pill. The Matrix Resurrection on Prime, May 12." The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film released in theatres on December 22, 2021.

Check out the post here:

In The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves returned as Neo, Priyanka Chopra played the role of a character named Sati. The film also starred Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. The other members of the cast also include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections, just like the previous installments, has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski and sister Lilly Wachowski.

The Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film in December last year. The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999. It introduced a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as the 'Matrix,' featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied to be 'The One." It was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003.