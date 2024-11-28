The Many Ways In Which Kareena, Ranbir And Karishma Kapoor Made Cousin Aadar Jain's <i>Roka</i> Special. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan

New day, new pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony. The couple got rokafied last week. The new set of images gives fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family's celebration of the couple's union. One of the pictures shows Ranbir Kapoor applying tika to Alekha as she beams with joy. Another picture captures Kareena Kapoor performing aarti. The rest of the image features Karisma applying tika on Aadar's forehead. The fun didn't stop there - Saif Ali Khan was spotted enjoying the festivities as he stuck his tongue out while posing for a selfie with Aadar, Alekha, Karisma, Anissa and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Take a look at more pictures from the ceremony.

In September this year, Aadar Jain announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor shared a series of pictures from the beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever by slipping a ring onto her finger.

In the photos, Aadar, dressed in a striped white and blue shirt with white pants, is seen on one knee proposing to Alekha, who looked radiant in a sheer yellow dress. Alekha, with tears in her eyes, looks moved as Aadar places the ring on her finger. They are surrounded by a heart-shaped arrangement of sand and rose petals, alongside a "Marry Me" sign lit up with golden lights. The couple seals the moment with a kiss. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, "My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship Instagram official in November last year. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha Advani holding hands. The text attached to the picture read, "Light of my life". He added a red heart to it.

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul.