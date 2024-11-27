Aadar Jain Posts Romantic Pics With His "Forever And Always" Alekha Advani From Their Roka Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain's wedding festivities with his fiancee Alekha Advani began on Saturday with their roka ceremony, which was attended by nearly everyone in Bollywood. While celebrities were papped coming in and out of the venue, fans were eagerly waiting to see some pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple. The wait has now ended as Aadar and Alekha have dropped some unseen pictures from the ceremony. On Tuesday night, the couple posted a bunch of pictures with the caption, "Forever & always.." followed by a ring and red heart emoji.

The carousel opens with a gorgeous picture of the lovestruck couple looking into each other's eyes, moments before their roka, while the next one shows them curled up on a couch.

The next couple of pictures show Aadar's filmy side as he is down on his knees putting a ring on Alekha's finger in the presence of close friends and family. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor is also seen among the guests cheering for the couple.

The last slide shows a picture of the gorgeous engagement cake which has their name written on it, along with a cutout of two rings, marking the auspicious ceremony.

For their roka, Aadar and Alekha chose twinning white outfits by the designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil and also Tarun Tahiliani. The ceremony was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, among others.

Aadar is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the aunt of Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima. Aadar has also appeared in Bollywood movies Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie.



