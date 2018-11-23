The Lion King Teaser: Relive Your Childhood In Under 2 Minutes. Circle Of Life Indeed

A still from the teaser of The Lion King. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The new film is made using photorealistic computer-animated technology The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau The Circle Of Life plays in the backdrop of the teaser

The Lion King is getting a CGI-makeover, thanks to director Jon Favreau, who is all set to bring back the 1994 Disney classic to the big screen in July 2019. Made with photorealistic computer-animated technology, a teaser of The Lion King hit the Internet on Friday and it is bound to refresh your childhood memory. The teaser opens with Mufasa telling Simba (unseen) that his time as king will be over one day and that's when Simba will take over Pride Rock. The scene then shifts to the animals assembling at the foot of Pride Rock as Rafiki, the baboon, presents Simba as Mufasa's heir. Yes, The Circle Of Life plays in the backdrop, which will give you goosebumps.

Watch the teaser of The Lion King here:

Excited much?

The Lion King is the story of Simba, who returns to Pride Rock after several years to reclaim his throne and take command of his tribe from his treacherous uncle Scar, who manipulated him (as a cub) to believe that he was responsible for his father Mufasa's death. In reality, Scar betrayed Mufasa and left him to die in a jungle stampede.

The voice cast of Jon Favreau's The Lion King include Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Chiwetel Ejiofor is the voice for Scar's character while Timon and Pumba (Simba's sidekicks) will be played by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively. John Kani features as Rafiki.

The Lion King is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019, which marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film.