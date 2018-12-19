The Kapil Sharma Show Teaser: Simmba Stars Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan Just Can't Stop Laughing

Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan promote Simmba on The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Ranveer and Sara are accompanied by Rohit Shetty The video also features Kapil's co-star Kiku Sharda Salman, his father Salim Khan, Sohail and Arbaaz will be the first guests

Ranveer Singh, who previously promoted Simmba on Sunil Grover's new showKanpur Wale Khuranas, will now be Kapil Sharma's guest. Kapil, who is returning to TV with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, has also invited Ranveer to his comeback show. The 33-year-old actor will be accompanied by co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty. A small teaser of the episode was shared by Sony TV on social media. The video shows Ranveer and Sara laughing uncontrollably at Kapil and his co-star Kiku Sharda's funny banter. Kiku Sharda also hilariously tells the audience the reason behind the comedian's absence from television for nine months.

Watch the teaser here.

A couple of days ago, another teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show was released, in which Salman Khan shared the couch with father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. Ranveer, Sara and Rohit Shetty also featured in the video and just couldn't stop laughing at Kapil's jokes. "Poore India ko hasaane aa raha hai The Kapil Sharma Show, jald hi," read the caption.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs from December 29. Salman, Salim Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail will be Kapil's first guests while team Simmba's episode is expected to air after Salman's.

Apart from Kiku Sharda, Kapil will be joined by his former co-stars Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Rochelle Rao.

Kapil Sharma recently got married to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chathrath in Jalandhar. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar last week. Their Mumbai reception is scheduled to take place on December 24 in Mumbai.