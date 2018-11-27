First Promo Of Kapil Sharma's New Show Hits The Internet. Seen Yet?

Kapil Sharma photographed on the sets of a show in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kapil is marrying his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 His new show is expected go on air in December Kapil Sharma's last show aired nine months ago

In the first promo of his new show, Kapil Sharma and Sony TV struck an emotional chord with the audience. The promo announcing Kapil Sharma's return to television, nine months after his last show went off air, depicts the comedian's show as a wholesome entertainer which brings everyone together. The promo doesn't give away the premiere date of the new show. However, previous media reports stated that Kapil Sharma's show will begin on December 23. For Kapil Sharma, December may be a busy month as the actor is marrying his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. Kapil has reportedly planned to host a reception for his colleagues in Mumbai on December 24, a day after his new show will premiere on television.

Watch the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

Kapil Sharma first appeared as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 but he became a household name due to his show Comedy Nights With Kapil, which he produced under his K9 Productions. The show aired on Colors TV from 2013 to 2016. Due to creative differences with the co-producers and the channel, Kapil moved to Sony TV and rechristened his show as The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show aired for a year but the reviews deteriorated after Kapil Sharma featured in headlines after a mid-air fight with then colleague Sunil Grover while returning from a show in 2017. Earlier this year, Kapil returned with Family Time With Kapil Sharma but the show ended in a week after he cancelled several shoots at the nth hour citing health issues.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, this time actor Salman Khan has decided to help Kapil Sharma resurrect his career.