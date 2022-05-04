The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sumona Chakravarti Is Busy Dreaming Of The Hills

Sumona Chakravarti shared this image. (Courtesy: mandirabedi)

Actress Sumona Chakravarti, who also features in The Kapil Sharma Show, is busy dreaming of the hills, so much so that she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her "Himachal Diaries" on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Sumona can be seen chilling in a pool. In other shots, she can be seen checking out the stunning hill view from her window. Sumona captioned the post: "May Day! May Day! Heatwave go away! Or take me back to the hills." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #throwbackmemories and #HimachalDiaries.

This is the post Sumona Chakravarti shared:

Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram profile is all about wanderlust. Here are some shots from her West Bengal diaries:

Just in case, her love for the mountains wasn't evident enough. She shared these pictures earlier and captioned them: "Mashobra you took my breath away. Mountains. Snow. Hikes and sunset in the forest. Cedar and Deodar and the miraculous appearance of a rainbow. Thank you universe for letting me witness and experience this beauty."

Here are some postcard-worthy shots from Palampur and Bir. See the actress' post:

Sumona Chakravarti is best known for featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. She has also starred in television shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, YehHai Aashiqui and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, sometimes. In terms of films, Sumona Chakravarti has featured in Mann, Barfi!, Kick and Phir Se..., to name a few.