Pics From Sumona Chakravarti And Urvashi Dholakia's Pool Time

TV star Sumona Chakravarti managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and spent some time with her friends. The actress posted a set of pictures from her pool time. Sumona Chakravarti was joined by Urvashi Dholakia and TV actress Tarana. The pictures from the trio's pool sessions are all things nice. The actresses, dressed in swimwear, can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they chill in the pool. Sumona captioned her Instagram post: "Laughing away the blues. Shuttu Guddu Chotu (go figure whose who)." She added the hashtags #lifelines, #myvibe and #mytribe to her post.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Sumona Chakravarti revealed "something I've never shared before." She wrote: "I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for the past few years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being," adding: "The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

Sumona Chakravarti is best known for featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. She has also starred in television shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, sometimes. In terms of films, Sumona Chakravarti has featured in Mann, Barfi!, Kick and Phir Se....

Urvashi Dholakia became a household name after she played the role of Komolika in the first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also featured in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She has also won the 6th season of Bigg Boss.