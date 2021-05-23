The Internet Is 'Inspired' By Anil Kapoor's New Fitness Post. No Surprises There

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy AnilKapoor)

At the age of 64, Anil Kapoor is setting major fitness goals like never before. The actor, on Sunday, shared a picture of himself on his social media accounts and it appears to be from a workout session of sorts. The actor, sporting an intense expression in the photograph, captioned the post: "Lockdown is compulsory. What you do with it is optional." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #hardworkpaysoff and #persist. Anil Kapoor's choice, for one, seems to be clear in the picture shared by him - the actor has been focusing on his fitness and it clearly reflects in his post. The comments section of Anil Kapoor's post was filled up with comments like "you are an inspiration," and "inspirational." Neena Gupta too agreed with most of the comments and wrote: "You are an inspiration." TV star Karan Tacker wrote: "Let's share routines." Anil Kapoor's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Prajakta Koli commented: "Woah!"

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor takes his fitness regime very seriously. These posts shared by the actor on social media reflect the actors' love for staying fit. Check them out:

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix's experimental thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.