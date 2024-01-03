The Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over Bobby Deol's New Pics With Son Aryaman

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Bobbydeol)

Animal star Bobby Deol's newest Instagram post has the Internet's heart. You ask why? It features the actor's son Aryaman Deol. The 22-year-old, who is a regular fixture on his dad Bobby's Instagram feed, was spotted yet again in some pictures posted by actor on Wednesday. In the pictures posted, we can see the father-son duo, all suited up and posing in style. Bobby Deol, captioned the post as, "Outfit by the coolest & dearest Raghavendra Rathore." The picture received big love from his Soldier co-star Preity Zinta, who dropped heart emojis below the post. Fans also flocked to the post to drop their compliments for the two. One fan wrote, "handsome father son," while another gushed, "Upcoming Handsome Hunk superstar of Bollywood."

Take a look at the post below:

Bobby Deol, in a recent interview, talked about the advice he had given his sons Aryaman and Dharam before they make their film debuts. Bobby Deol said that he advised his sons to learn Hindi before they venture into film business. Bobby Deol told Film Companion, "That's the most important thing for an actor. I meet young kids and I keep telling them that you've to really be prepared. Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se (They are not used to speaking in Hindi, they speak to each other in English). I think, once you have command over your lines, you don't have to think anything. You just have to feel the character."

Earlier, Bobby Deol confirmed that his sons would join film business but he wouldn't launch them. Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.