The Internet Can't Stop Crushing On Ananya Panday's 'Shaadi.Com' Post

Ananya Panday looks picture perfect. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest of pictures with her witty captions and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. Ananya, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 this year, shared a stunning close up shot of herself, in which she can be seen posing with a white flower. In the photograph, Ananya can be seen dressed in a yellow tank top and can be seen sporting minimal make-up and we must tell you that she looks really pretty. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the major highlight of the post is her caption. The 20-year-old captioned her picture: "My Shaadi.com profile picture." However, she clarified that it was merely a joke and added the hashtag "#JustKidding."

Several interesting comments popped up on Ananya's post. An Instagram user wrote: "Line lag jani hai rishto ki." "She would have got a billion proposals if this was true," read another comment. Another fan wrote: "I'll go and create a profile on Shaadi.com today." Needless to say, Ananya's fans simply loved the picture and the picture received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Ananya Panday is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the film. The film is slated to release on June 10 this year. She has also signed Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.