The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Shanaya Kapoor's Latest Post

Shanaya Kapoor, who will start shooting for her debut film in July this year, treated her fans to an adorable set of pictures of herself on Saturday. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya frequently shares breathtaking photos and videos of herself and some of them even feature her doing belly dancing but more on that later. In her latest post, she can be seen sporting a bathrobe and clicking selfies. In the caption, she defined what she usually does after taking a shower. She wrote: "*sits in bathrobe for 3 hours after shower*." Her post left her fans into a tizzy. They flooded her post with comments like "cutie," "stunning" and "beautiful."

Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut as an actress in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She has joined KJo's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Announcing her new film on her Instagram account last month, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Shanaya Kapoor's bestie Ananya Panday is also an actress.